951 Whitmore Road - 202.
Detroit, MI
951 Whitmore Road - 202
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:35 AM

951 Whitmore Road - 202

951 Whitmore Rd · (313) 397-0127
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Detroit
Location

951 Whitmore Rd, Detroit, MI 48203
Palmer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment with hardwood floors, Close to Palmer Park and easy Access to Woodward. Water and heat included. Tenant pays electric and cooking gas .No Pets Allowed.

A 13+month lease is available. Before viewing the property, all potential tenants must submit an application for pre-screening purposes. There is a $25 application fee per applicant. Applications can be completed online at www.prowaypm.com.

Qualifications for Regular Applicants:
• 600 credit score or higher
• No evictions or landlord/ tenant judgments
• No utility collection accounts
• Gross income at least 3x the monthly rental rate
• No active bankruptcy

Please be advised that applicants are not chosen on a first-come basis but rather the best-qualified applicant. To schedule a showing please call 313-397-0127

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 951 Whitmore Road - 202 have any available units?
951 Whitmore Road - 202 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Detroit, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Detroit Rent Report.
Is 951 Whitmore Road - 202 currently offering any rent specials?
951 Whitmore Road - 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Whitmore Road - 202 pet-friendly?
No, 951 Whitmore Road - 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Detroit.
Does 951 Whitmore Road - 202 offer parking?
No, 951 Whitmore Road - 202 does not offer parking.
Does 951 Whitmore Road - 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 Whitmore Road - 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Whitmore Road - 202 have a pool?
No, 951 Whitmore Road - 202 does not have a pool.
Does 951 Whitmore Road - 202 have accessible units?
No, 951 Whitmore Road - 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Whitmore Road - 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 Whitmore Road - 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 951 Whitmore Road - 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 951 Whitmore Road - 202 does not have units with air conditioning.

