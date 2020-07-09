All apartments in Towson
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

8017 STRAUFF RD

8017 Strauff Road · No Longer Available
Location

8017 Strauff Road, Towson, MD 21204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Rent this impeccable 4 Bedroom, 3/1 Bath brick colonial townhome in desirable Thornton Wood. Gracious Foyer, sunken Living Room w/fireplace flows to Dining Room w/access to full-width Deck. Kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Den w/built-in bookcases. Master Bedroom w/Dressing Room, Master Bath & private balcony plus 2 additional large Bedrooms & Hall bath on 2nd Floor. Lower Level Family Room w/level walkout to Patio & Yard, full Bath & Utility/Laundry Room. Great location, convenient to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 STRAUFF RD have any available units?
8017 STRAUFF RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Towson, MD.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does 8017 STRAUFF RD have?
Some of 8017 STRAUFF RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 STRAUFF RD currently offering any rent specials?
8017 STRAUFF RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 STRAUFF RD pet-friendly?
No, 8017 STRAUFF RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Towson.
Does 8017 STRAUFF RD offer parking?
Yes, 8017 STRAUFF RD offers parking.
Does 8017 STRAUFF RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8017 STRAUFF RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 STRAUFF RD have a pool?
No, 8017 STRAUFF RD does not have a pool.
Does 8017 STRAUFF RD have accessible units?
No, 8017 STRAUFF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 STRAUFF RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8017 STRAUFF RD has units with dishwashers.

