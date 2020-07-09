8017 STRAUFF RD

Amenities

Rent this impeccable 4 Bedroom, 3/1 Bath brick colonial townhome in desirable Thornton Wood. Gracious Foyer, sunken Living Room w/fireplace flows to Dining Room w/access to full-width Deck. Kitchen w/granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Den w/built-in bookcases. Master Bedroom w/Dressing Room, Master Bath & private balcony plus 2 additional large Bedrooms & Hall bath on 2nd Floor. Lower Level Family Room w/level walkout to Patio & Yard, full Bath & Utility/Laundry Room. Great location, convenient to everything!