Amenities

Towson Promenade offers luxury apartments, premier resident services, and upscale amenities. Take advantage of our on-site conveniences including resident club with catering kitchen and dining room, HDTV sports lounge with billiards, a spa-inspired fitness club, three courtyards featuring outdoor grilling and dining areas, and an outdoor swimming pool. Your Towson apartment features beautiful hardwood and slate flooring throughout, an open kitchen with granite slab countertops and stainless steel appliances, full-sized washer/dryer set, and spacious bedrooms that accommodate a king-size bed. Located minutes from the best of Baltimore and in the heart of Towson, your new home is close to Towson University and Towson Town Center Mall. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.