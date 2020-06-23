All apartments in Towson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:07 AM

Towson Promenade

707 York Rd · (938) 999-9737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

707 York Rd, Towson, MD 21204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3202 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,361

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 6325 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,366

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

Unit 7334 · Avail. now

$1,366

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6327 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Unit 2115 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Unit 4203 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,773

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Towson Promenade.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Towson Promenade offers luxury apartments, premier resident services, and upscale amenities. Take advantage of our on-site conveniences including resident club with catering kitchen and dining room, HDTV sports lounge with billiards, a spa-inspired fitness club, three courtyards featuring outdoor grilling and dining areas, and an outdoor swimming pool. Your Towson apartment features beautiful hardwood and slate flooring throughout, an open kitchen with granite slab countertops and stainless steel appliances, full-sized washer/dryer set, and spacious bedrooms that accommodate a king-size bed. Located minutes from the best of Baltimore and in the heart of Towson, your new home is close to Towson University and Towson Town Center Mall. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 300.00
rent: 55.00
limit: 3
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats and dogs. Dogs that are purebreds or mixes of the following breeds are prohibited: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow-Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Pit Bull (American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, and Siberian Husky. All other animals including exotic pets are prohibited. All animals must be authorized by management. Please see leasing center for details.
Dogs
fee: 50.00
Cats
fee: 0.00
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $85/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Towson Promenade have any available units?
Towson Promenade has 27 units available starting at $1,361 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Towson Rent Report.
What amenities does Towson Promenade have?
Some of Towson Promenade's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Towson Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
Towson Promenade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Towson Promenade pet-friendly?
Yes, Towson Promenade is pet friendly.
Does Towson Promenade offer parking?
Yes, Towson Promenade offers parking.
Does Towson Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Towson Promenade offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Towson Promenade have a pool?
Yes, Towson Promenade has a pool.
Does Towson Promenade have accessible units?
No, Towson Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does Towson Promenade have units with dishwashers?
No, Towson Promenade does not have units with dishwashers.

