6115 ALLWOOD
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM
6115 ALLWOOD
6115 Allwood Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6115 Allwood Court, Towson, MD 21210
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6115 ALLWOOD have any available units?
6115 ALLWOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Towson, MD
.
How much is rent in Towson, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Towson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6115 ALLWOOD have?
Some of 6115 ALLWOOD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6115 ALLWOOD currently offering any rent specials?
6115 ALLWOOD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 ALLWOOD pet-friendly?
No, 6115 ALLWOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Towson
.
Does 6115 ALLWOOD offer parking?
No, 6115 ALLWOOD does not offer parking.
Does 6115 ALLWOOD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6115 ALLWOOD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 ALLWOOD have a pool?
No, 6115 ALLWOOD does not have a pool.
Does 6115 ALLWOOD have accessible units?
No, 6115 ALLWOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 ALLWOOD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6115 ALLWOOD has units with dishwashers.
