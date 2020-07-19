Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning fireplace range refrigerator

11114 Orleans Way Available 04/01/20 Sought after North Bethesda. 3 BR + den, 2 BA home close to all amenities plus great schools - Bright 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home plus home office in great quiet neighborhood close to all amenities and assigned to great schools. All new flooring and paint! Walk to Strathmore and White Flint Mall, Whole Foods Market and gourmet restaurants. Less than 10 minutes to NIH, Bethesda Hospital, WRNMMC and downtown Bethesda and convenient access to 270, Rockville Pike and Metro.



The top floor has lovely living room with a wood-burning fireplace as well as 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Downstairs is a fully finished basement with a large family room, second fireplace, home office, full bathroom, laundry room, and ample storage space. Large backyard make this a perfect home. Home assigned to Garrett Park Elementary, Tilden Middle School and Walter Johnson High School.



(RLNE4622458)