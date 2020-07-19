All apartments in North Bethesda
11114 Orleans Way

Location

11114 Orleans Way, North Bethesda, MD 20895

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
11114 Orleans Way Available 04/01/20 Sought after North Bethesda. 3 BR + den, 2 BA home close to all amenities plus great schools - Bright 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home plus home office in great quiet neighborhood close to all amenities and assigned to great schools. All new flooring and paint! Walk to Strathmore and White Flint Mall, Whole Foods Market and gourmet restaurants. Less than 10 minutes to NIH, Bethesda Hospital, WRNMMC and downtown Bethesda and convenient access to 270, Rockville Pike and Metro.

The top floor has lovely living room with a wood-burning fireplace as well as 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Downstairs is a fully finished basement with a large family room, second fireplace, home office, full bathroom, laundry room, and ample storage space. Large backyard make this a perfect home. Home assigned to Garrett Park Elementary, Tilden Middle School and Walter Johnson High School.

(RLNE4622458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11114 Orleans Way have any available units?
11114 Orleans Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11114 Orleans Way have?
Some of 11114 Orleans Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11114 Orleans Way currently offering any rent specials?
11114 Orleans Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11114 Orleans Way pet-friendly?
No, 11114 Orleans Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11114 Orleans Way offer parking?
No, 11114 Orleans Way does not offer parking.
Does 11114 Orleans Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11114 Orleans Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11114 Orleans Way have a pool?
No, 11114 Orleans Way does not have a pool.
Does 11114 Orleans Way have accessible units?
No, 11114 Orleans Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11114 Orleans Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11114 Orleans Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 11114 Orleans Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11114 Orleans Way has units with air conditioning.
