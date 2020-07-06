Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 9258 CURTIS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
9258 CURTIS DRIVE
Last updated May 11 2019 at 6:24 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9258 CURTIS DRIVE
9258 Curtis Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
9258 Curtis Drive, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Beautiful sunlit colonial in prime location w/lots of space. This Third room rental features shared large living/dining room,shared kitchen,and also shared bathroom. So plus come see this beauty.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9258 CURTIS DRIVE have any available units?
9258 CURTIS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 9258 CURTIS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9258 CURTIS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9258 CURTIS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9258 CURTIS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 9258 CURTIS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9258 CURTIS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9258 CURTIS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9258 CURTIS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9258 CURTIS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9258 CURTIS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9258 CURTIS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9258 CURTIS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9258 CURTIS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9258 CURTIS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9258 CURTIS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9258 CURTIS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct
Columbia, MD 21045
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Bell Columbia
12020 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Similar Pages
Columbia 1 Bedrooms
Columbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Hickory Ridge
Long Reach
Kings Contrivance
Oakland Mills
Harpers Choice
Downtown Columbia
Wilde Lake
Fairway Hills
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University