Three bedrooms and two and a half baths in this 2-level garage townhome in Long Reach. Pergo flooring on the main level. Main level washer and dryer. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. No pets and non-smoking unit. 675 minimum credit score required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6294 WILD SWAN WAY have any available units?
6294 WILD SWAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6294 WILD SWAN WAY have?
Some of 6294 WILD SWAN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6294 WILD SWAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6294 WILD SWAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.