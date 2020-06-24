6294 WILD SWAN WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace refrigerator

Three bedrooms and two and a half baths in this 2-level garage townhome in Long Reach. Pergo flooring on the main level. Main level washer and dryer. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. No pets and non-smoking unit. 675 minimum credit score required.