All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5903 TAMAR DR #12S24
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:24 PM

5903 TAMAR DR #12S24

5903 Tamar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Long Reach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5903 Tamar Drive, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated ready to move in 2 bedroom Condo in the heart of Columbia. minutes from commuting routs, Columbia Mall an other shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 have any available units?
5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 have?
Some of 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 currently offering any rent specials?
5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 pet-friendly?
No, 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 offer parking?
No, 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 does not offer parking.
Does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 have a pool?
No, 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 does not have a pool.
Does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 have accessible units?
No, 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University