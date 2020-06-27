Rent Calculator
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5903 TAMAR DR #12S24
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:24 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5903 TAMAR DR #12S24
5903 Tamar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5903 Tamar Drive, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated ready to move in 2 bedroom Condo in the heart of Columbia. minutes from commuting routs, Columbia Mall an other shopping and restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 have any available units?
5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 have?
Some of 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 currently offering any rent specials?
5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 pet-friendly?
No, 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 offer parking?
No, 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 does not offer parking.
Does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 have a pool?
No, 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 does not have a pool.
Does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 have accessible units?
No, 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5903 TAMAR DR #12S24 has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
