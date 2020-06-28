10917 SHADOW LANE

Extraordinary home in prime location!! This home has it all! Stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwoods, TONS of natural light, large bedrooms, fully finished basement - all with an amazing private setting! Make an appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
