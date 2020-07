Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage media room package receiving accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal pool table shuffle board wine room

As Baltimore's original seaport, Fells Point is a designated National Historic District just minutes from the heart of downtown with easy access to I-95. Near Harbor East and Canton, our location provides convenient access to the University of Maryland Medical Center, Johns Hopkins University & Hospital, and Under Armour Headquarters. Gourmet grocery stores, trendy restaurants, and upscale retail are right outside your door, many within walking distance of our community. The Crescent at Fells Point delivers stylish apartment amenities like exposed concrete ceilings, sleek hardwood floors, granite countertops, and gourmet kitchens. Indulge in luxury bathrooms offering elegantly framed mirrors and large oval soaking tubs. Floor plans include a full-size washer & dryer and extra-large walk-in closets offering plenty of storage space. Incredible features and an opportune location make The Crescent at Fells Point an incomparable place to call home.