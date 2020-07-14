All apartments in Baltimore
Oxford House

6810 Park Heights Ave · (832) 957-0867
Location

6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Fallstaff

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oxford House.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
accessible
parking
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit.

(RLNE2200525)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Free parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oxford House have any available units?
Oxford House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Oxford House have?
Some of Oxford House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oxford House currently offering any rent specials?
Oxford House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oxford House pet-friendly?
No, Oxford House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does Oxford House offer parking?
Yes, Oxford House offers parking.
Does Oxford House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oxford House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oxford House have a pool?
No, Oxford House does not have a pool.
Does Oxford House have accessible units?
Yes, Oxford House has accessible units.
Does Oxford House have units with dishwashers?
No, Oxford House does not have units with dishwashers.
