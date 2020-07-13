All apartments in Baltimore
Leeds Avenue Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

Leeds Avenue Apartments

1003 Arion Park Road · (410) 324-6534
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Oaklee

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1005-L · Avail. Aug 14

$990

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Leeds Avenue Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
package receiving
This community is conveniently located in the historic Loudon Park neighborhood in Baltimore. From affordable pricing to accommodating features and amenities, our team of leasing professionals will assist in finding you the perfect apartment home. Stop by for a personal tour to see all available floor plan options!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Leeds Avenue Apartments have any available units?
Leeds Avenue Apartments has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Leeds Avenue Apartments have?
Some of Leeds Avenue Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Leeds Avenue Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Leeds Avenue Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Leeds Avenue Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Leeds Avenue Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Leeds Avenue Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Leeds Avenue Apartments offers parking.
Does Leeds Avenue Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Leeds Avenue Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Leeds Avenue Apartments have a pool?
No, Leeds Avenue Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Leeds Avenue Apartments have accessible units?
No, Leeds Avenue Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Leeds Avenue Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Leeds Avenue Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
