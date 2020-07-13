Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Leeds Avenue Apartments.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
package receiving
This community is conveniently located in the historic Loudon Park neighborhood in Baltimore. From affordable pricing to accommodating features and amenities, our team of leasing professionals will assist in finding you the perfect apartment home. Stop by for a personal tour to see all available floor plan options!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350 - 1 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Leeds Avenue Apartments have any available units?