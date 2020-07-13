Leeds Avenue Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access online portal package receiving

This community is conveniently located in the historic Loudon Park neighborhood in Baltimore. From affordable pricing to accommodating features and amenities, our team of leasing professionals will assist in finding you the perfect apartment home. Stop by for a personal tour to see all available floor plan options!