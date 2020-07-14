Icon Residences at Rotunda

Lease Length: 6-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions include but are not limited to: Chow, Akita, Rottweiler, Pitt Bulls/ American Staffordshire Terriers and Spitz.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered garage $75/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75/month