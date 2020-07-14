All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Icon Residences at Rotunda

727 West 40th Street · (410) 698-1548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Baltimore
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

727 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD 21210
Wyman Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 599 · Avail. now

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 491 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,575

Studio · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 399 · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Icon Residences at Rotunda.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
bike storage
concierge
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
guest suite
internet cafe
lobby
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
Experience ICON Residences at The Rotunda. 379 luxury apartments surround exciting new ground floor retail, giving you all the conveniences of a walk-able city lifestyle, without the congestion and high prices. Join the hippest neighborhood in Baltimore and keep your finger on the pulse of everything that's happening in Charm City.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions include but are not limited to: Chow, Akita, Rottweiler, Pitt Bulls/ American Staffordshire Terriers and Spitz.
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered garage $75/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Icon Residences at Rotunda have any available units?
Icon Residences at Rotunda has 39 units available starting at $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Icon Residences at Rotunda have?
Some of Icon Residences at Rotunda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Icon Residences at Rotunda currently offering any rent specials?
Icon Residences at Rotunda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Icon Residences at Rotunda pet-friendly?
Yes, Icon Residences at Rotunda is pet friendly.
Does Icon Residences at Rotunda offer parking?
Yes, Icon Residences at Rotunda offers parking.
Does Icon Residences at Rotunda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Icon Residences at Rotunda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Icon Residences at Rotunda have a pool?
Yes, Icon Residences at Rotunda has a pool.
Does Icon Residences at Rotunda have accessible units?
No, Icon Residences at Rotunda does not have accessible units.
Does Icon Residences at Rotunda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Icon Residences at Rotunda has units with dishwashers.
