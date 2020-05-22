934 S MACON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse garage

Welcome home! Entertainers dream! This beautifully finished townhome, built in 2015, features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances and granite counters, an open concept floor plan, two master bedrooms with master baths attached, third floor lounge area, home office, extra storage, garage, commuter access, and an amazing view of the Canton Skyline and Natty Boh sign. Enjoy a peaceful private deck overlooking one of the greatest cities in the world! Open grassy area in the front of the property and sidewalks throughout the community for your enjoyment. This home has been meticulously maintained and features modern design concepts without losing the character of Canton! ONE MILE FROM CANTON SQUARE!