Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

934 S MACON STREET

934 S Macon St · No Longer Available
Location

934 S Macon St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Fifteenth Street

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Welcome home! Entertainers dream! This beautifully finished townhome, built in 2015, features a gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances and granite counters, an open concept floor plan, two master bedrooms with master baths attached, third floor lounge area, home office, extra storage, garage, commuter access, and an amazing view of the Canton Skyline and Natty Boh sign. Enjoy a peaceful private deck overlooking one of the greatest cities in the world! Open grassy area in the front of the property and sidewalks throughout the community for your enjoyment. This home has been meticulously maintained and features modern design concepts without losing the character of Canton! ONE MILE FROM CANTON SQUARE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 S MACON STREET have any available units?
934 S MACON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 S MACON STREET have?
Some of 934 S MACON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 S MACON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
934 S MACON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 S MACON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 934 S MACON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 934 S MACON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 934 S MACON STREET offers parking.
Does 934 S MACON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 934 S MACON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 S MACON STREET have a pool?
No, 934 S MACON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 934 S MACON STREET have accessible units?
No, 934 S MACON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 934 S MACON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 S MACON STREET has units with dishwashers.
