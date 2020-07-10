933 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace courtyard refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Classic Federal Hill 2br/1ba rowhouse main level wide plank hardwood floors w/ 3 decorative fireplaces. The large rear kitchen leads to a shared rear courtyard. Photos show previous staging and the prior tenants have moved out. Immediate occupancy is available! Secure package delivery provided. The 2nd-floor bedroom and full bath feature decorative fireplaces. The 3rd-floor bedroom is large enough to have a small home office/ sit.room. Up to 2 unassigned parking spaces are available included in the cost of monthly rent in lot across the street. Laundry is located in the unfinished basement (no interior access) must enter through the 2nd access door at the front of the property. 2 blocks from the newly renovated Cross Street Market. Easy access to 95, Downtown, & 83.