922 S HANOVER STREET

Impeccable 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom with all the bells and whistles- wide plank hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, beautiful grey & white palate, gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Large fully fenced rear yard perfect for al fresco dining or casual grilling. 4 spacious bedrooms each with luxury private bath, upper level washer dryer and two tiered rooftop deck with cityscape views to be envied! Right in the heart of Federal Hill- seconds from dining, nightlife, shopping and sports arenas. Close to the Downtown Baltimore Business District, University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins. Easily commute using I95, I295 or I83. This property is available fully furnished for additional fee and Pets are considered!