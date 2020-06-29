All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 922 S HANOVER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
922 S HANOVER STREET
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

922 S HANOVER STREET

922 South Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

922 South Hanover Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Sharp Leadenhall

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Impeccable 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom with all the bells and whistles- wide plank hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, beautiful grey & white palate, gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Large fully fenced rear yard perfect for al fresco dining or casual grilling. 4 spacious bedrooms each with luxury private bath, upper level washer dryer and two tiered rooftop deck with cityscape views to be envied! Right in the heart of Federal Hill- seconds from dining, nightlife, shopping and sports arenas. Close to the Downtown Baltimore Business District, University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins. Easily commute using I95, I295 or I83. This property is available fully furnished for additional fee and Pets are considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 S HANOVER STREET have any available units?
922 S HANOVER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 922 S HANOVER STREET have?
Some of 922 S HANOVER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 S HANOVER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
922 S HANOVER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 S HANOVER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 922 S HANOVER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 922 S HANOVER STREET offer parking?
No, 922 S HANOVER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 922 S HANOVER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 S HANOVER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 S HANOVER STREET have a pool?
No, 922 S HANOVER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 922 S HANOVER STREET have accessible units?
No, 922 S HANOVER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 922 S HANOVER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 S HANOVER STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Banner Hill
611 S Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
3900 Gwynn Oak
3900 Gwynn Oak Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland