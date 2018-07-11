913 Tyson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Cozy 2 Br 1.5 Ba townhome in Historic Mid-town Belvedere - This is a fully furnish 2 Br 1.5 Ba townhome located in the beautiful historic area of Mid-town Belvedere. Furnishings available are shown in the photos and are removable upon request.



Contemporary design with hardwood flooring through out the home. Fenced in private back patio.



The historic area is known for it's culture and entertainment. Conveniently located near the University of Baltimore, Penn Station, Lyric Opera House and The Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.



Street parking available and reserved parking space across the street is offered upon request.



(RLNE4619050)