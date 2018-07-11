All apartments in Baltimore
913 Tyson Street

Location

913 Tyson Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mid-Town Belvedere

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 2 Br 1.5 Ba townhome in Historic Mid-town Belvedere - This is a fully furnish 2 Br 1.5 Ba townhome located in the beautiful historic area of Mid-town Belvedere. Furnishings available are shown in the photos and are removable upon request.

Contemporary design with hardwood flooring through out the home. Fenced in private back patio.

The historic area is known for it's culture and entertainment. Conveniently located near the University of Baltimore, Penn Station, Lyric Opera House and The Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Street parking available and reserved parking space across the street is offered upon request.

(RLNE4619050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Tyson Street have any available units?
913 Tyson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 913 Tyson Street currently offering any rent specials?
913 Tyson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Tyson Street pet-friendly?
No, 913 Tyson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 913 Tyson Street offer parking?
Yes, 913 Tyson Street offers parking.
Does 913 Tyson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Tyson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Tyson Street have a pool?
No, 913 Tyson Street does not have a pool.
Does 913 Tyson Street have accessible units?
No, 913 Tyson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Tyson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Tyson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Tyson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 Tyson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
