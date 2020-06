Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Amazing Beautiful Townhouse in Canton. Dont miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 half bath with many extras including gas fireplace, surround sound intercom system, backyard patio with parking, hardwood floors, rooftop deck with grill. 3 large bedrooms with great closet space and light. Master bedroom on the 3rd floor. Kitchen is updated with granite counter and stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Available now.