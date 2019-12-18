Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 911 S CHARLES STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
911 S CHARLES STREET
Last updated March 17 2020 at 6:22 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
911 S CHARLES STREET
911 South Charles Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
911 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
elevator
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Situated in the heart of Federal Hill. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with fireplace and garage parkingwalk to the train and stadiums
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 911 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
911 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 911 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 911 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 911 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
911 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 911 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 911 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 911 S CHARLES STREET offers parking.
Does 911 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 911 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 911 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 911 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 911 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 S CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland