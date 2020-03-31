All apartments in Baltimore
910 WALNUT AVENUE
910 WALNUT AVENUE

910 Walnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

910 Walnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
Rognel Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome home to your private oasis on this large corner lot in Rognel Heights, complete with beautiful mature trees and gorgeous landscaping. Situated in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood making it easy to enjoy peaceful morning coffee in your rocking chair on the massive front porch or enjoy barbeques with your friends and family in the large fenced backyard. Equipped with a large, detached 2 car garage for parking and/or tons of storage. Total This home has everything you could ever need for you and your family including 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and nearly 2100+ sqft of living space. The large foyer opens up to beautiful cherry hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, separate living & dining rooms and a bedroom and full bathroom on the main level. Roof was replaced in 2018. Brand new HVAC (2019) just installed! Basement is professionally waterproofed. Brand new carpet and paint throughout the entire home. Completely move in ready with tons of charm!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 WALNUT AVENUE have any available units?
910 WALNUT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 WALNUT AVENUE have?
Some of 910 WALNUT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 WALNUT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
910 WALNUT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 WALNUT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 910 WALNUT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 910 WALNUT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 910 WALNUT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 910 WALNUT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 WALNUT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 WALNUT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 910 WALNUT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 910 WALNUT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 910 WALNUT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 910 WALNUT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 WALNUT AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
