910 WALNUT AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome home to your private oasis on this large corner lot in Rognel Heights, complete with beautiful mature trees and gorgeous landscaping. Situated in a quiet, tree-lined neighborhood making it easy to enjoy peaceful morning coffee in your rocking chair on the massive front porch or enjoy barbeques with your friends and family in the large fenced backyard. Equipped with a large, detached 2 car garage for parking and/or tons of storage. Total This home has everything you could ever need for you and your family including 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and nearly 2100+ sqft of living space. The large foyer opens up to beautiful cherry hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, separate living & dining rooms and a bedroom and full bathroom on the main level. Roof was replaced in 2018. Brand new HVAC (2019) just installed! Basement is professionally waterproofed. Brand new carpet and paint throughout the entire home. Completely move in ready with tons of charm!