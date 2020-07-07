910 S CONKLING STREET S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Original charm and character blend seamlessly with modern updates in this beautifully renovated light filled home. Features include spacious rooms, wood floors thru-out, a large updated kitchen with granite, stainless steel, with updated baths one with shower one with tub. The 2 bedrooms are of similar size and a small pass through room which is perfect as an office/study. Expand your living space outdoors in the charming deck patio that is just off the kitchen - perfect for grilling and entertaining. Find it all in an unbeatable location - steps from the canton waterfront, canton crossing shops, the canton square - but also extremely convenient to 95 and downtown.