Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:52 AM

910 S CONKLING STREET S

910 South Conkling Street · No Longer Available
Location

910 South Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Original charm and character blend seamlessly with modern updates in this beautifully renovated light filled home. Features include spacious rooms, wood floors thru-out, a large updated kitchen with granite, stainless steel, with updated baths one with shower one with tub. The 2 bedrooms are of similar size and a small pass through room which is perfect as an office/study. Expand your living space outdoors in the charming deck patio that is just off the kitchen - perfect for grilling and entertaining. Find it all in an unbeatable location - steps from the canton waterfront, canton crossing shops, the canton square - but also extremely convenient to 95 and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

