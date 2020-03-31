908 S BAYLIS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

NOW offered for rent! This HUGE END OF GROUP with over 2800 square foot of living space is the perfect home for renters with 3 bedrooms and over 2800 sq feet of living space! ! First floor features a spacious kitchen with tons of storage, pantry, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, island, wine rack, breakfast bar area and a pot filler; half bath; separate dining room; large living room with gas fireplace and private main level deck . 2nd floor features 2 large bedrooms, both with custom closets and a huge bath with exposed brick and laundry room. The entire 3rd floor consists of a master suite with private deck, master bath with jetted tub, 2 person shower and double vanities. Wet bar area on 3rd floor for easy access to roof top deck with gas and electric! All decks are constructed with low maintenance vinyl railing and composite flooring! The finished basement could be a 4th bedroom, office or bonus room. Storage room in basement. Exposed brick, beautiful hardwoods, large windows, fresh paint job, new silver roof coating, 3 decks...what's not to love?