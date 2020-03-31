All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

908 S BAYLIS STREET

908 S Baylis St · No Longer Available
Location

908 S Baylis St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NOW offered for rent! This HUGE END OF GROUP with over 2800 square foot of living space is the perfect home for renters with 3 bedrooms and over 2800 sq feet of living space! ! First floor features a spacious kitchen with tons of storage, pantry, granite counter tops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, island, wine rack, breakfast bar area and a pot filler; half bath; separate dining room; large living room with gas fireplace and private main level deck . 2nd floor features 2 large bedrooms, both with custom closets and a huge bath with exposed brick and laundry room. The entire 3rd floor consists of a master suite with private deck, master bath with jetted tub, 2 person shower and double vanities. Wet bar area on 3rd floor for easy access to roof top deck with gas and electric! All decks are constructed with low maintenance vinyl railing and composite flooring! The finished basement could be a 4th bedroom, office or bonus room. Storage room in basement. Exposed brick, beautiful hardwoods, large windows, fresh paint job, new silver roof coating, 3 decks...what's not to love?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 S BAYLIS STREET have any available units?
908 S BAYLIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 S BAYLIS STREET have?
Some of 908 S BAYLIS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 S BAYLIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
908 S BAYLIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 S BAYLIS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 908 S BAYLIS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 908 S BAYLIS STREET offer parking?
No, 908 S BAYLIS STREET does not offer parking.
Does 908 S BAYLIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 S BAYLIS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 S BAYLIS STREET have a pool?
No, 908 S BAYLIS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 908 S BAYLIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 908 S BAYLIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 908 S BAYLIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 S BAYLIS STREET has units with dishwashers.
