All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 907 VALENCIA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
907 VALENCIA COURT
Last updated May 1 2020 at 7:22 AM

907 VALENCIA COURT

907 Valencia Court · (800) 383-3535
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Inner Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

907 Valencia Court, Baltimore, MD 21230
Inner Harbor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 178 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
IN PERSON AND PRIVATE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE- Contact listing agent to schedule! Sublime 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom waterfront townhome in the prestigious and coveted Pier Homes community at Harborview. Incredible floorplan captures panoramic water views from almost every room. Sophisticated and practical upgrades include custom built ins, gas fireplaces, wide plank hardwood floors, fully integrated elevator accessible from all 5 floors, custom designed open layout and 2 car attached garage plus 2 car private driveway. Gourmet kitchen fit for a chef with center island, gas range, granite and stainless appliances opens directly to the living and dining rooms. Well appointed Owner's suite encompasses entire 3rd floor and offers tranquil harbor views, 6 piece En-suite bathroom and his & hers walk in closets with custom shelving. The 4th floor is comprised of 2 additional bedrooms along with family room or office space. Multiple decks with sweeping harbor and cityscape views scale the upper three levels of the home, offering private balconies on every floor and culminating with an expansive rooftop terrace that provides an excellent venue for a day of relaxing or a night of entertainment. Incredible resort style community amenities deigned to accommodate a variety of lifestyles; makes city living effortless and enjoyable, with onsite Pool, Fitness Center, Spa, Marina, Waterfront Promenade, Restaurants, Coffee Shop, Guest Parking Garage, Concierge Services, and Gated Security with 24/7 Security Escorts available. Never worry about water bills, snow removal, landscaping, exterior maintenance or deck/roof repairs again, it's all included in the HOA. Close proximity to the Downtown Baltimore Business District, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and an easy commute to Johns Hopkins, University of Maryland, I95, I295, and I83. This home offers the perfect balance between water oriented living, upscale condo style amenities and the advantages of a more private and spacious townhouse style residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 VALENCIA COURT have any available units?
907 VALENCIA COURT has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 VALENCIA COURT have?
Some of 907 VALENCIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 VALENCIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
907 VALENCIA COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 VALENCIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 907 VALENCIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 907 VALENCIA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 907 VALENCIA COURT does offer parking.
Does 907 VALENCIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 VALENCIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 VALENCIA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 907 VALENCIA COURT has a pool.
Does 907 VALENCIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 907 VALENCIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 907 VALENCIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 VALENCIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 907 VALENCIA COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D
Baltimore, MD 21216
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity