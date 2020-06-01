907 VALENCIA COURT

Amenities

IN PERSON AND PRIVATE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE- Contact listing agent to schedule! Sublime 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom waterfront townhome in the prestigious and coveted Pier Homes community at Harborview. Incredible floorplan captures panoramic water views from almost every room. Sophisticated and practical upgrades include custom built ins, gas fireplaces, wide plank hardwood floors, fully integrated elevator accessible from all 5 floors, custom designed open layout and 2 car attached garage plus 2 car private driveway. Gourmet kitchen fit for a chef with center island, gas range, granite and stainless appliances opens directly to the living and dining rooms. Well appointed Owner's suite encompasses entire 3rd floor and offers tranquil harbor views, 6 piece En-suite bathroom and his & hers walk in closets with custom shelving. The 4th floor is comprised of 2 additional bedrooms along with family room or office space. Multiple decks with sweeping harbor and cityscape views scale the upper three levels of the home, offering private balconies on every floor and culminating with an expansive rooftop terrace that provides an excellent venue for a day of relaxing or a night of entertainment. Incredible resort style community amenities deigned to accommodate a variety of lifestyles; makes city living effortless and enjoyable, with onsite Pool, Fitness Center, Spa, Marina, Waterfront Promenade, Restaurants, Coffee Shop, Guest Parking Garage, Concierge Services, and Gated Security with 24/7 Security Escorts available. Never worry about water bills, snow removal, landscaping, exterior maintenance or deck/roof repairs again, it's all included in the HOA. Close proximity to the Downtown Baltimore Business District, restaurants, shopping, nightlife and an easy commute to Johns Hopkins, University of Maryland, I95, I295, and I83. This home offers the perfect balance between water oriented living, upscale condo style amenities and the advantages of a more private and spacious townhouse style residence.