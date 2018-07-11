902 Gorsuch Avenue

Amenities
Master Suite in a Furnished Home (All Included) - Property Id: 107702
This charming Waverly Colonial offers old world charm with modern convenience. Fabulous details throughout. Spacious 5 bedrooms with new bathrooms. Fully renovated, cleaned top to bottom and new furnishings included for main floor.
Cost:
Master Bedroom w/ Private Bath: $850 (Availabe)
Included:
Utilities - Cooling, Heating & Water
High-speed Internet & Wifi (Gigabit)
Cable TV (Comcast/Xfinity, Netflix, HBO, and more)
Monthly Housekeeping of Shared Bath and Common Area
Furnished Common Area/Entertainment Center (Brand New Furnishing)
Fully equipped kitchen (dining table, microwave, toaster, dishwasher, oven, fridge, etc)
Silverware, Pots, Pans and Cooking and Dining Set
Laundry, Washer/Dryer
Landscaping Service
Discounted Home Supplies (tissues, cleaning detergent, batteries)
24/7 Home Security System
No Pets Allowed
