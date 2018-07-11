902 Gorsuch Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Master Suite in a Furnished Home (All Included) - Property Id: 107702



This charming Waverly Colonial offers old world charm with modern convenience. Fabulous details throughout. Spacious 5 bedrooms with new bathrooms. Fully renovated, cleaned top to bottom and new furnishings included for main floor.



Cost:

Master Bedroom w/ Private Bath: $850 (Availabe)



Included:

Utilities - Cooling, Heating & Water

High-speed Internet & Wifi (Gigabit)

Cable TV (Comcast/Xfinity, Netflix, HBO, and more)

Monthly Housekeeping of Shared Bath and Common Area

Furnished Common Area/Entertainment Center (Brand New Furnishing)

Fully equipped kitchen (dining table, microwave, toaster, dishwasher, oven, fridge, etc)

Silverware, Pots, Pans and Cooking and Dining Set

Laundry, Washer/Dryer

Landscaping Service

Discounted Home Supplies (tissues, cleaning detergent, batteries)

24/7 Home Security System

No Pets Allowed



