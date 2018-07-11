All apartments in Baltimore
902 Gorsuch Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

902 Gorsuch Avenue

902 Gorsuch Avenue · (443) 797-3264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

902 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21218
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1908 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Master Suite in a Furnished Home (All Included) - Property Id: 107702

This charming Waverly Colonial offers old world charm with modern convenience. Fabulous details throughout. Spacious 5 bedrooms with new bathrooms. Fully renovated, cleaned top to bottom and new furnishings included for main floor.

Cost:
Master Bedroom w/ Private Bath: $850 (Availabe)

Included:
Utilities - Cooling, Heating & Water
High-speed Internet & Wifi (Gigabit)
Cable TV (Comcast/Xfinity, Netflix, HBO, and more)
Monthly Housekeeping of Shared Bath and Common Area
Furnished Common Area/Entertainment Center (Brand New Furnishing)
Fully equipped kitchen (dining table, microwave, toaster, dishwasher, oven, fridge, etc)
Silverware, Pots, Pans and Cooking and Dining Set
Laundry, Washer/Dryer
Landscaping Service
Discounted Home Supplies (tissues, cleaning detergent, batteries)
24/7 Home Security System
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107702
Property Id 107702

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5854097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 902 Gorsuch Avenue have any available units?
902 Gorsuch Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 Gorsuch Avenue have?
Some of 902 Gorsuch Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 Gorsuch Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
902 Gorsuch Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 902 Gorsuch Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 902 Gorsuch Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 902 Gorsuch Avenue offer parking?
No, 902 Gorsuch Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 902 Gorsuch Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 902 Gorsuch Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 902 Gorsuch Avenue have a pool?
No, 902 Gorsuch Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 902 Gorsuch Avenue have accessible units?
No, 902 Gorsuch Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 902 Gorsuch Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 902 Gorsuch Avenue has units with dishwashers.
