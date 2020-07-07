902 FAWN ST

Amenities

Very Rare opportunity available right now! First floor apartment with courtyard on 1 of the best blocks in the city. One bedroom 1-1/2 baths all amenities central a/c dishwasher and a nice private courtyard in back washer & dryer in basement (not shared). It is available for move in by May 15 & available for showings by May 1st. Both in person or a virtual showings are available.