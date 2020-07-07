Very Rare opportunity available right now! First floor apartment with courtyard on 1 of the best blocks in the city. One bedroom 1-1/2 baths all amenities central a/c dishwasher and a nice private courtyard in back washer & dryer in basement (not shared). It is available for move in by May 15 & available for showings by May 1st. Both in person or a virtual showings are available.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 902 FAWN ST have any available units?
902 FAWN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 902 FAWN ST have?
Some of 902 FAWN ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 902 FAWN ST currently offering any rent specials?
902 FAWN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.