900 Woodson Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking internet access

Cedar Manor Apartments is a building complex located at the beginning of Woodson Rd. Renovated apartments, spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors and Carpet, Accessible washer & dryer within complex, Central A/C & Heating, New Kitchen, Nearby Towson University, N. E. Baltimore above Northern Parkway, 24/7 Surveillance, Minimum 1 year lease( Applicants must provide owner's lease, Background checked, and Proof of Income) Tenants are responsible for utilities. There is off the street parking, apartments are hard wood floors and carpeted, Unit Amenities are electric range, and fridge. Dogs and cats are okay, must speak to management first. Accepts Section 8.



