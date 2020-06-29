All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

900 Woodson Rd

900 Woodson Road · No Longer Available
Location

900 Woodson Road, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Walker

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Cedar Manor Apartments is a building complex located at the beginning of Woodson Rd. Renovated apartments, spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Hardwood floors and Carpet, Accessible washer & dryer within complex, Central A/C & Heating, New Kitchen, Nearby Towson University, N. E. Baltimore above Northern Parkway, 24/7 Surveillance, Minimum 1 year lease( Applicants must provide owner's lease, Background checked, and Proof of Income) Tenants are responsible for utilities. There is off the street parking, apartments are hard wood floors and carpeted, Unit Amenities are electric range, and fridge. Dogs and cats are okay, must speak to management first. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5214793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Woodson Rd have any available units?
900 Woodson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Woodson Rd have?
Some of 900 Woodson Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Woodson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
900 Woodson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Woodson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Woodson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 900 Woodson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 900 Woodson Rd offers parking.
Does 900 Woodson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Woodson Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Woodson Rd have a pool?
No, 900 Woodson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 900 Woodson Rd have accessible units?
No, 900 Woodson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Woodson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Woodson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

