Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Wonderful 3 bedroom rental in the heart of Federal Hill! Close to everything! Available 8/1/20. This home features wood floors, separate living room and dining room, open kitchen design and 1/2 bath on first level. 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Basement is unfinished and has room for storage and laundry area. Make this your new home NOW! Start enjoying the CITY LIFE!