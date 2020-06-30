9 South East Avenue - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful, renovated townhome in Patterson Park. Three full bedrooms, each with their own bath. Two on the upper level, one in the basement. Half bath on the main level for guests. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, with exposed brick in many rooms. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, and luxury cabinets. Rear deck off the back of the second bedroom.



Finished basement offers the third bedroom and full bath. Plenty of additional finished space for entertaining, including wet bar! Available April 1st.



Off-street parking on paved pad!



Tenant to pay all utilities. Pets on a case-by-case basis.