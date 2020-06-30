All apartments in Baltimore
9 South East Avenue - 1

9 South East Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Patterson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful, renovated townhome in Patterson Park. Three full bedrooms, each with their own bath. Two on the upper level, one in the basement. Half bath on the main level for guests. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, with exposed brick in many rooms. Kitchen features stainless appliances, granite counters, and luxury cabinets. Rear deck off the back of the second bedroom.

Finished basement offers the third bedroom and full bath. Plenty of additional finished space for entertaining, including wet bar! Available April 1st.

Off-street parking on paved pad!

Tenant to pay all utilities. Pets on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 South East Avenue - 1 have any available units?
9 South East Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 South East Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 9 South East Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 South East Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
9 South East Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 South East Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 South East Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 9 South East Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 9 South East Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 9 South East Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 South East Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 South East Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 9 South East Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 9 South East Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 9 South East Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 9 South East Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 South East Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.

