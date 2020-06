Amenities

This stunning end unit in Camden Crossing features 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms and boasts a bold, welcoming decor. The luxurious marble master bath features a multi-head shower, and all Kohler fixtures. Cookout on your large deck, then walk to the stadiums to enjoy the Ravens and Orioles games. Parking for up to 5 cars (2 street permits). Enjoy convenient access to downtown, I-95 and BWI Airport.