841 North Howard Street

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/12257c6052 ---- This top floor deluxe studio apartment (kitchen/dining area is in separate room from the bedroom, and bedroom has a door separating it from the kitchen) has a spacious bedroom with hardwood floors, privacy (no neighbors on your floor), lots of natural light with windows throughout, a separate updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite, and a renovated bathroom. Renovations completed in 2017. Convenient location within walking distance to Penn Station and Mount Vernon\'s best restaurants, bars and shops. Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis. Parking is available from PMS Parking, a third party lot manager, at 821 N Howard (on the same block as the apartment!), and can be called for details about their monthly fee and other questions at 410-783-4497. Last checked, their fee was $95.00/month. ASK ABOUT THE SUBSIDIZED LAUNDRY WASH AND FOLD SERVICE!