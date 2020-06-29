All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
839 Evesham Ave
839 Evesham Ave

839 Evesham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

839 Evesham Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212
Chinquapin Park - Belvedere

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Belvedere Square - Property Id: 151622

2-Story Brick Townhouse in the "Chinquapin Park" Area of Baltimore City.

Freshly renovated 3-bedroom 1-bath townhouse located on quiet majority homeowner block within the highly desired Chinquapin Park/Belvedere Square community. This property features an open floor plan, original hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd levels, new appliances, in-unit washer and dryer central A/C and Heat.

Utilities are not included in the rent. Income of 3x monthly rent is recommended.

All interested applicants must be age 18 and over and complete the application process which includes a background check of credit, criminal, and rental history. No previous evictions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/151622
Property Id 151622

(RLNE5653354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 839 Evesham Ave have any available units?
839 Evesham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 839 Evesham Ave have?
Some of 839 Evesham Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 839 Evesham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
839 Evesham Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 839 Evesham Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 839 Evesham Ave is pet friendly.
Does 839 Evesham Ave offer parking?
No, 839 Evesham Ave does not offer parking.
Does 839 Evesham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 839 Evesham Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 839 Evesham Ave have a pool?
No, 839 Evesham Ave does not have a pool.
Does 839 Evesham Ave have accessible units?
No, 839 Evesham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 839 Evesham Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 839 Evesham Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
