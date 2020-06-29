839 Evesham Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Belvedere Square



2-Story Brick Townhouse in the "Chinquapin Park" Area of Baltimore City.



Freshly renovated 3-bedroom 1-bath townhouse located on quiet majority homeowner block within the highly desired Chinquapin Park/Belvedere Square community. This property features an open floor plan, original hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd levels, new appliances, in-unit washer and dryer central A/C and Heat.



Utilities are not included in the rent. Income of 3x monthly rent is recommended.



All interested applicants must be age 18 and over and complete the application process which includes a background check of credit, criminal, and rental history. No previous evictions.

