838 S BOND STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard

RARELY AVAILABLE! LOCATED IN HEART OF FELLS POINT! SPACIOUS 2 BED & 1.5 BATH APARTMENT LOCATED IN HEART OF FELLS POINT! OVER 1500 S/F . HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. CHEFS KITCHEN w/all the bells & whistles! SHARED COURTYARD! SECONDS TO WATER. CONVENIENT TO ALL CITY LIVING HAS TO OFFER. PETS CASE BY CASE