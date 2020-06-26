All apartments in Baltimore
838 S BOND STREET
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

838 S BOND STREET

838 South Bond Street · No Longer Available
Location

838 South Bond Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
RARELY AVAILABLE! LOCATED IN HEART OF FELLS POINT! SPACIOUS 2 BED & 1.5 BATH APARTMENT LOCATED IN HEART OF FELLS POINT! OVER 1500 S/F . HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT. CHEFS KITCHEN w/all the bells & whistles! SHARED COURTYARD! SECONDS TO WATER. CONVENIENT TO ALL CITY LIVING HAS TO OFFER. PETS CASE BY CASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 S BOND STREET have any available units?
838 S BOND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 838 S BOND STREET have?
Some of 838 S BOND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 S BOND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
838 S BOND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 S BOND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 838 S BOND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 838 S BOND STREET offer parking?
No, 838 S BOND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 838 S BOND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 838 S BOND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 S BOND STREET have a pool?
No, 838 S BOND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 838 S BOND STREET have accessible units?
No, 838 S BOND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 838 S BOND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 S BOND STREET has units with dishwashers.
