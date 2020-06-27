832 N Luzerne Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym internet access

1 bedroom, with private bathroom fully furnished, in house with Large closets, full use of beautiful kitchen all cooking equipment, 2nd floor washer and dryer, private deck, comcast high speed wifi, cable tv in room, Linens and towels, central air and heating, all utilities included, basement fully vented gym. Fully monitored security system A real must see. managed by a responsible landlord. Applicants required to complete rental application and $45.00 authorized credit check and background check. Call Dixon on 301-873-5713 for private viewing by appointment only.