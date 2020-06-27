All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 27 2019 at 7:14 AM

832 N Luzerne Ave

832 North Luzerne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

832 North Luzerne Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
1 bedroom, with private bathroom fully furnished, in house with Large closets, full use of beautiful kitchen all cooking equipment, 2nd floor washer and dryer, private deck, comcast high speed wifi, cable tv in room, Linens and towels, central air and heating, all utilities included, basement fully vented gym. Fully monitored security system A real must see. managed by a responsible landlord. Applicants required to complete rental application and $45.00 authorized credit check and background check. Call Dixon on 301-873-5713 for private viewing by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 832 N Luzerne Ave have any available units?
832 N Luzerne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 832 N Luzerne Ave have?
Some of 832 N Luzerne Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 832 N Luzerne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
832 N Luzerne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 832 N Luzerne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 832 N Luzerne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 832 N Luzerne Ave offer parking?
No, 832 N Luzerne Ave does not offer parking.
Does 832 N Luzerne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 832 N Luzerne Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 832 N Luzerne Ave have a pool?
No, 832 N Luzerne Ave does not have a pool.
Does 832 N Luzerne Ave have accessible units?
No, 832 N Luzerne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 832 N Luzerne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 832 N Luzerne Ave has units with dishwashers.
