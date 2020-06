Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Are you looking for something cool with character and great updates? Well this is it! An amazing 4 bedrooms, 3 having their own fully updated private bathrooms (3.5 baths total). Has a great roof top deck (must have) and nice back yard. Beautiful open floor plan and fully renovated kitchen with a waterfall quartz counter top. In the heart of Fells Point, within walking distance to great restaurants and night life. Call Alex at 410-746-0256 to schedule showing.