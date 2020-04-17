All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

825 N Port St

825 North Port Street · No Longer Available
Location

825 North Port Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Milton - Montford

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fresh renovation with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms!! - Up for rent we have a newly renovated home in East Baltimore! Here are the features that make this house great:

1.) 3 Bedrooms
2.) 2 Bathrooms (including master bath!)
3.) large living room
4.) New cabinets and counter top in kitchen
5.) Stainless steel electric flat top stove
6.) plenty of room in basement for storage

Come check out this house before its gone! Won't last long!

Apply online at http://www.bcimgmt.com/

Give us a call to set up a showing today!

(RLNE3429914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 N Port St have any available units?
825 N Port St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 825 N Port St currently offering any rent specials?
825 N Port St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 N Port St pet-friendly?
No, 825 N Port St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 825 N Port St offer parking?
No, 825 N Port St does not offer parking.
Does 825 N Port St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 N Port St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 N Port St have a pool?
No, 825 N Port St does not have a pool.
Does 825 N Port St have accessible units?
No, 825 N Port St does not have accessible units.
Does 825 N Port St have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 N Port St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 N Port St have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 N Port St does not have units with air conditioning.
