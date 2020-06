Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Beautiful EOG w/garage parking. Super-spacious and featuring a 2nd level open-concept floor plan w/ fabulous kitchen, SS appl. & deck off Enjoy the ultimate ease of city living w/both garage plus add. pking in rear. Bonus family room and versatile 1st lvl. room-- bedroom/workout room or office. 3 additional bedrooms on the 3rd floor. Convenient to U.MD schools/hospital, I95, stadiums & Inner Harbor. Good credit required. Available Beginning of August. Owner prefers a 2 or 3 year lease.