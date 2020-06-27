All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

825 Grundy St Unit 1

825 Grundy St · No Longer Available
Location

825 Grundy St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Brewer's Hills area available for rent starting Jul 20, 2019. Parking available in front and private parking behind the home. Close proximity to Shops at Canton Crossing ( .6 miles away ) and Canton Square (.8 miles away) housing major stores like Target, Harris Teeter; minutes away from major highways, parks, harbor, Johns Hopkins Bay view center/ Orleans Rd center; downtown.

Property Highlights:

* Hardwood floors,
* Roomy eat in kitchen with
* Granite countertop and
* Stainless Steal Appliances
* Fully finished basement
* Washer dryer,
* Deck,
* Covered front porch and
* Fenced backyard

Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5081652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Grundy St Unit 1 have any available units?
825 Grundy St Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 Grundy St Unit 1 have?
Some of 825 Grundy St Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Grundy St Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
825 Grundy St Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Grundy St Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 825 Grundy St Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 825 Grundy St Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 825 Grundy St Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 825 Grundy St Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Grundy St Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Grundy St Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 825 Grundy St Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 825 Grundy St Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 825 Grundy St Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Grundy St Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Grundy St Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
