825 Grundy St Unit 1

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Brewer's Hills area available for rent starting Jul 20, 2019. Parking available in front and private parking behind the home. Close proximity to Shops at Canton Crossing ( .6 miles away ) and Canton Square (.8 miles away) housing major stores like Target, Harris Teeter; minutes away from major highways, parks, harbor, Johns Hopkins Bay view center/ Orleans Rd center; downtown.



Property Highlights:



* Hardwood floors,

* Roomy eat in kitchen with

* Granite countertop and

* Stainless Steal Appliances

* Fully finished basement

* Washer dryer,

* Deck,

* Covered front porch and

* Fenced backyard



Available NOW!



No Pets Allowed



