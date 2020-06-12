All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

821 South Robinson Street

821 South Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

821 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Your going to fall in love with this gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bathroom Townhouse. Entering the spacious living room you will notice the gleaming hardwood floors while the remainder of the home offers wall-to-wall carpet. Your eat-in kitchen will have appliances including, electric stove and refrigerator. There is plenty of closet space throughout the home and includes central air. Moreover, there is convenient access to a full sized washer and dryer located in the unfinished basement. $1380/ Month + Utilities. Pets are case by case

• Full size Washer and Dryer
• Eat in Kitchen
• Hardwood Floors
• Unfinished Basement

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,380, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,380, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 South Robinson Street have any available units?
821 South Robinson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 821 South Robinson Street have?
Some of 821 South Robinson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 South Robinson Street currently offering any rent specials?
821 South Robinson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 South Robinson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 South Robinson Street is pet friendly.
Does 821 South Robinson Street offer parking?
No, 821 South Robinson Street does not offer parking.
Does 821 South Robinson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 South Robinson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 South Robinson Street have a pool?
No, 821 South Robinson Street does not have a pool.
Does 821 South Robinson Street have accessible units?
No, 821 South Robinson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 821 South Robinson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 South Robinson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
