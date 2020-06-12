821 South Robinson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Your going to fall in love with this gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bathroom Townhouse. Entering the spacious living room you will notice the gleaming hardwood floors while the remainder of the home offers wall-to-wall carpet. Your eat-in kitchen will have appliances including, electric stove and refrigerator. There is plenty of closet space throughout the home and includes central air. Moreover, there is convenient access to a full sized washer and dryer located in the unfinished basement. $1380/ Month + Utilities. Pets are case by case



• Full size Washer and Dryer

• Eat in Kitchen

• Hardwood Floors

• Unfinished Basement



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,380, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,380, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.