821 South Robinson Street

Amenities
Your going to fall in love with this gorgeous 2 bed, 1 bathroom Townhouse. Entering the spacious living room you will notice the gleaming hardwood floors while the remainder of the home offers wall-to-wall carpet. Your eat-in kitchen will have appliances including, electric stove and refrigerator. There is plenty of closet space throughout the home and includes central air. Moreover, there is convenient access to a full sized washer and dryer located in the unfinished basement. $1380/ Month + Utilities. Pets are case by case
• Full size Washer and Dryer
• Eat in Kitchen
• Hardwood Floors
• Unfinished Basement
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,380, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,380, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.