Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

820 S East Ave

820 South East Avenue · (443) 451-5383
Location

820 South East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 820 S East Ave · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifull 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Renovated Canton Rowhome - The house is a 1300 sq ft row home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. The house was recently renovated and features a granite top kitchen, a new backyard patio with a small area for a city garden, hardwood floors, exposed bricks and modern appliances. Brand new A/C and heating system (installed less than a year ago) combines with NEST which allows you to control the HVAC remotely.

The two bedrooms are upstairs, one of the bedrooms includes an in-suite bathroom with a skylight. Both include a ceiling fan. The half bathroom downstairs makes it perfect for having company over.

There is an unfinished basement providing ample storage.

(RLNE5662121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 S East Ave have any available units?
820 S East Ave has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 S East Ave have?
Some of 820 S East Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 S East Ave currently offering any rent specials?
820 S East Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 S East Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 S East Ave is pet friendly.
Does 820 S East Ave offer parking?
No, 820 S East Ave does not offer parking.
Does 820 S East Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 S East Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 S East Ave have a pool?
No, 820 S East Ave does not have a pool.
Does 820 S East Ave have accessible units?
No, 820 S East Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 820 S East Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 S East Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
