820 S East Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Beautifull 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Renovated Canton Rowhome - The house is a 1300 sq ft row home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. The house was recently renovated and features a granite top kitchen, a new backyard patio with a small area for a city garden, hardwood floors, exposed bricks and modern appliances. Brand new A/C and heating system (installed less than a year ago) combines with NEST which allows you to control the HVAC remotely.



The two bedrooms are upstairs, one of the bedrooms includes an in-suite bathroom with a skylight. Both include a ceiling fan. The half bathroom downstairs makes it perfect for having company over.



There is an unfinished basement providing ample storage.



(RLNE5662121)