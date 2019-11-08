All apartments in Baltimore
816 WOODWARD STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

816 WOODWARD STREET

816 Woodward Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 Woodward Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Phenomenal 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in highly sought after area! Conveniently located to the University of Maryland Medicine, Law & Dental schools. 5 min walk to Camden yards, and M&T stadium. This recently updated home has countless amenities such as Hardwood floors, skylight, exposed brick and laundry on main level! Open dining room / kitchen with stainless steel appliances, crown molding, granite counters. Your guest can use the powder room on main level while entertaining in your fenced backyard. Easy access to all downtown attractions, Inner harbor, UMMC, UMB, I-95! 5 min walk to boutiques shops, restaurants and more!! RENT TO OWN OPTION AVAILABLE Contact ASAP to schedule showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 WOODWARD STREET have any available units?
816 WOODWARD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 WOODWARD STREET have?
Some of 816 WOODWARD STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 WOODWARD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
816 WOODWARD STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 WOODWARD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 816 WOODWARD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 816 WOODWARD STREET offer parking?
No, 816 WOODWARD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 816 WOODWARD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 WOODWARD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 WOODWARD STREET have a pool?
No, 816 WOODWARD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 816 WOODWARD STREET have accessible units?
No, 816 WOODWARD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 816 WOODWARD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 WOODWARD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
