816 WOODWARD STREET

Phenomenal 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in highly sought after area! Conveniently located to the University of Maryland Medicine, Law & Dental schools. 5 min walk to Camden yards, and M&T stadium. This recently updated home has countless amenities such as Hardwood floors, skylight, exposed brick and laundry on main level! Open dining room / kitchen with stainless steel appliances, crown molding, granite counters. Your guest can use the powder room on main level while entertaining in your fenced backyard. Easy access to all downtown attractions, Inner harbor, UMMC, UMB, I-95! 5 min walk to boutiques shops, restaurants and more!! RENT TO OWN OPTION AVAILABLE Contact ASAP to schedule showing!