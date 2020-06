Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated gym carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

RESERVOIR HILL APARTMENT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS! EVERYTHING'S UPDATED... CARPET, FRESH PAINT, FIXTURES, APPLIANCES! SAFE AND SECURE WITH ONSITE PARKING. WALK TO DRUID HILL PARK TO EXERCISE AND PLAY MINUTES FROM TO MICA. EASY ACCESS TO I-83 AND ALL THAT DOWNTOWN BALTIMORE HAS TO OFFER.