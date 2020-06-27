815 S SHARP ST

Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to live in this unique historic Otterbein neighborhood town home with all the modern conveniences. Main level has chef~s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and cherry cabinets, bright and sunny living area with hardwood floors and exposed brick, and half bath. Upper level has large bedroom (more gorgeous hardwoods and exposed brick) with another full bath ~ completely renovated. Second bedroom has another full bath with large loft. Finished basement contains another living area with 2nd kitchen and 3rd full bath. Private outdoor living area all within a locked gate for security. One assigned parking spot and street parking. Housing vouchers accepted. No pets. Apply directly online.