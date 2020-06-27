All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

815 S SHARP ST

815 South Sharp Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 South Sharp Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Otterbein

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic opportunity to live in this unique historic Otterbein neighborhood town home with all the modern conveniences. Main level has chef~s kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and cherry cabinets, bright and sunny living area with hardwood floors and exposed brick, and half bath. Upper level has large bedroom (more gorgeous hardwoods and exposed brick) with another full bath ~ completely renovated. Second bedroom has another full bath with large loft. Finished basement contains another living area with 2nd kitchen and 3rd full bath. Private outdoor living area all within a locked gate for security. One assigned parking spot and street parking. Housing vouchers accepted. No pets. Apply directly online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 S SHARP ST have any available units?
815 S SHARP ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 S SHARP ST have?
Some of 815 S SHARP ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 S SHARP ST currently offering any rent specials?
815 S SHARP ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 S SHARP ST pet-friendly?
No, 815 S SHARP ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 815 S SHARP ST offer parking?
Yes, 815 S SHARP ST offers parking.
Does 815 S SHARP ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 S SHARP ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 S SHARP ST have a pool?
No, 815 S SHARP ST does not have a pool.
Does 815 S SHARP ST have accessible units?
No, 815 S SHARP ST does not have accessible units.
Does 815 S SHARP ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 S SHARP ST does not have units with dishwashers.
