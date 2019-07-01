All apartments in Baltimore
815 S CONKLING STREET

815 South Conkling Street · No Longer Available
Location

815 South Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
In the heart of Brewers Hill, you love this 3BR/2.5 Bath rowhouse with off-street parking. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Open-concept floor plan with living room dining room combo, bamboo floors and recessed lighting. Master bedroom with master bathroom separate vanities, jetted tub and skylight. High ceilings and exposed brick. Tiled sunroom off Bedroom 2. Fully finished basement with bedroom, large closet and half bath. Patio and 2-car parking pad. Convenient to Canton Crossing shopping and major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 S CONKLING STREET have any available units?
815 S CONKLING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 S CONKLING STREET have?
Some of 815 S CONKLING STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 S CONKLING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
815 S CONKLING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 S CONKLING STREET pet-friendly?
No, 815 S CONKLING STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 815 S CONKLING STREET offer parking?
Yes, 815 S CONKLING STREET offers parking.
Does 815 S CONKLING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 S CONKLING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 S CONKLING STREET have a pool?
No, 815 S CONKLING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 815 S CONKLING STREET have accessible units?
No, 815 S CONKLING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 815 S CONKLING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 S CONKLING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
