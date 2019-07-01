815 S CONKLING STREET

Amenities

In the heart of Brewers Hill, you love this 3BR/2.5 Bath rowhouse with off-street parking. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Open-concept floor plan with living room dining room combo, bamboo floors and recessed lighting. Master bedroom with master bathroom separate vanities, jetted tub and skylight. High ceilings and exposed brick. Tiled sunroom off Bedroom 2. Fully finished basement with bedroom, large closet and half bath. Patio and 2-car parking pad. Convenient to Canton Crossing shopping and major highways.