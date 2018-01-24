All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 815 jack street #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
815 jack street #2
Last updated May 25 2019 at 12:08 AM

815 jack street #2

815 Jack Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

815 Jack Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
815 Jack St units 1 & 2 UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS -Newly renovated and updated 1 bedroom apartments in Brooklyn. New central AC, kitchen appliances, and wood floors. Close to public transportation and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 jack street #2 have any available units?
815 jack street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 jack street #2 have?
Some of 815 jack street #2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 jack street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
815 jack street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 jack street #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 jack street #2 is pet friendly.
Does 815 jack street #2 offer parking?
No, 815 jack street #2 does not offer parking.
Does 815 jack street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 jack street #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 jack street #2 have a pool?
No, 815 jack street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 815 jack street #2 have accessible units?
No, 815 jack street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 815 jack street #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 jack street #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
3909 Dolfield Ave
3909 Dolfield Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland