815 Jack St units 1 & 2 UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THIS -Newly renovated and updated 1 bedroom apartments in Brooklyn. New central AC, kitchen appliances, and wood floors. Close to public transportation and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 815 jack street #2 have any available units?
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
What amenities does 815 jack street #2 have?
Some of 815 jack street #2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 jack street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
815 jack street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 jack street #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 jack street #2 is pet friendly.
Does 815 jack street #2 offer parking?
No, 815 jack street #2 does not offer parking.
Does 815 jack street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 jack street #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 jack street #2 have a pool?
No, 815 jack street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 815 jack street #2 have accessible units?
No, 815 jack street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 815 jack street #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 jack street #2 does not have units with dishwashers.