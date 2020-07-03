All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

807 Stoll Street

807 Stoll Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 Stoll Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated Apartment! Water Included! Available now! - ** 1BD / 1BTH
** Newly Renovated!
** First Floor Apartment!
** Water Included in Rent!
** Available Now!

807 Stoll Street - Apt. 1
Baltimore, MD
21225
$700

Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs) and a copy of your driver's license or photo ID are required to apply for any property. The non-refundable application fee is $40. If approved, applicant would be required to put down a non-refundable holding deposit equivalent to the first month's rent. This non-refundable holding deposit will become the applicant's first month's rent upon lease signing. The security deposit is the same amount as the monthly rent ($700 rent & $700 security deposit = $1,400 to move in)

Contact Tanisha for additional information @ 410-225-7330

KeyHole Services
www.keyholeservices.net

(RLNE5686127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Stoll Street have any available units?
807 Stoll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 807 Stoll Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 Stoll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Stoll Street pet-friendly?
No, 807 Stoll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 807 Stoll Street offer parking?
No, 807 Stoll Street does not offer parking.
Does 807 Stoll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Stoll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Stoll Street have a pool?
No, 807 Stoll Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 Stoll Street have accessible units?
No, 807 Stoll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Stoll Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Stoll Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Stoll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Stoll Street does not have units with air conditioning.

