Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly Renovated Apartment! Water Included! Available now! - ** 1BD / 1BTH

** Newly Renovated!

** First Floor Apartment!

** Water Included in Rent!

** Available Now!



807 Stoll Street - Apt. 1

Baltimore, MD

21225

$700



Proof of employment (2 copies of your most recent pay stubs) and a copy of your driver's license or photo ID are required to apply for any property. The non-refundable application fee is $40. If approved, applicant would be required to put down a non-refundable holding deposit equivalent to the first month's rent. This non-refundable holding deposit will become the applicant's first month's rent upon lease signing. The security deposit is the same amount as the monthly rent ($700 rent & $700 security deposit = $1,400 to move in)



Contact Tanisha for additional information @ 410-225-7330



KeyHole Services

www.keyholeservices.net



(RLNE5686127)