Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

807 N Streeper St

807 North Streeper Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 North Streeper Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Madison - Eastend

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Two Bed room House - Close to John Hopkins - Property Id: 149225

2 Bed Room
Big Kitchen
Living room
1 Bathroom
Basement finish can be bed room
Backyard
Central heat and AC
Washer and dryer Hookup
Call to schedule showing 410-913-7918
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149225
Property Id 149225

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5382425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 N Streeper St have any available units?
807 N Streeper St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 N Streeper St have?
Some of 807 N Streeper St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 N Streeper St currently offering any rent specials?
807 N Streeper St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 N Streeper St pet-friendly?
No, 807 N Streeper St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 807 N Streeper St offer parking?
No, 807 N Streeper St does not offer parking.
Does 807 N Streeper St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 N Streeper St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 N Streeper St have a pool?
No, 807 N Streeper St does not have a pool.
Does 807 N Streeper St have accessible units?
No, 807 N Streeper St does not have accessible units.
Does 807 N Streeper St have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 N Streeper St does not have units with dishwashers.
