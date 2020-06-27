All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

805 S CHARLES STREET

805 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

805 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Extraordinary contemporary renovation of a classic Federal Hill THS. Located in the heart of the Historic District, this 3 BR, 2.5 BA home features a modern, open floor plan. Lower level kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite countertops plus room for a table! Third floor family room features a fireplace, wet bar that includes a cooktop and dishwasher, and a wall of windows opening to deck. Rooftop deck w/incredible views! Brand new energy efficient HVAC installed for heating and cooling!!! Short walk to Inner Harbor, Downtown, Light Rail, MARC & Camden Yards. Must use listing agents application lease. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 S CHARLES STREET have any available units?
805 S CHARLES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 S CHARLES STREET have?
Some of 805 S CHARLES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 S CHARLES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
805 S CHARLES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 S CHARLES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 805 S CHARLES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 805 S CHARLES STREET offer parking?
No, 805 S CHARLES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 805 S CHARLES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 S CHARLES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 S CHARLES STREET have a pool?
No, 805 S CHARLES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 805 S CHARLES STREET have accessible units?
No, 805 S CHARLES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 805 S CHARLES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 S CHARLES STREET has units with dishwashers.
