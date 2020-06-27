805 S CHARLES STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Extraordinary contemporary renovation of a classic Federal Hill THS. Located in the heart of the Historic District, this 3 BR, 2.5 BA home features a modern, open floor plan. Lower level kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite countertops plus room for a table! Third floor family room features a fireplace, wet bar that includes a cooktop and dishwasher, and a wall of windows opening to deck. Rooftop deck w/incredible views! Brand new energy efficient HVAC installed for heating and cooling!!! Short walk to Inner Harbor, Downtown, Light Rail, MARC & Camden Yards. Must use listing agents application lease. First month's rent and security deposit due upon lease signing.