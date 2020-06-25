764 N EDGEWOOD STREET

Amenities
Cozy, quaint, fully renovated 3BR, 2BATH rowhome located in the heart of Edmondson Village is move-in ready. This treasure boasts an open floor plan featuring a beautifully remodeled kitchen with a gorgeous glass tiled backsplash, granite countertop, updated stainless steel applicances and new cabinets. Donning the living and dining room are immaculate hard wood floors enhanced with a beautiful white floor molding that anchors the entire floor. A second bath with a stand-up shower lends itself to your family getting cleaned up for the day without delaying others so that everyone is ready on time. Schedule your appoinment for a showing while you still have a chance. This one won't last long.