Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:24 PM

762 CLIFFORD STREET

762 Clifford St · No Longer Available
Location

762 Clifford St, Baltimore, MD 21230
Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful, large loft apartment, located in the heart of Baltimore. This loft opens to a spacious living room and updated kitchen with cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances and hardwood floors, and gorgeous exposed brick. 2 bedrooms, both with en suite baths and laundry in the unit. Close to everything Baltimore has to offer. Do not miss the opportunity to call this loft home!Contact listing agent Jenelle Merritt @ 410 591 9688 or co-listing agent Karen Harms @ 410 458 8201 to schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 CLIFFORD STREET have any available units?
762 CLIFFORD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 762 CLIFFORD STREET have?
Some of 762 CLIFFORD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 CLIFFORD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
762 CLIFFORD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 CLIFFORD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 762 CLIFFORD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 762 CLIFFORD STREET offer parking?
No, 762 CLIFFORD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 762 CLIFFORD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 762 CLIFFORD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 CLIFFORD STREET have a pool?
No, 762 CLIFFORD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 762 CLIFFORD STREET have accessible units?
No, 762 CLIFFORD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 762 CLIFFORD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 762 CLIFFORD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
