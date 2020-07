Amenities

Wonderful home in the Yale Heights community of Baltimore City. Is waiting for its new tenant. This home offers 3 br and 1 full baths, with forced air heat, central air, and fully finished basement. Owner welcomes section 8 and other programs. Don't wait, you won't want to miss the place you could have called home. Application fee is 45.00 per adult or 18yrs old or older. Home is also listed for sale.